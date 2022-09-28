Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 137 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after buying an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,365. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.27. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

