Straight Path Wealth Management Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,569. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

