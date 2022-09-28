Stratis Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $73.42 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002661 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MUDRA (MUDRA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Stonk League (Aegis) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BurningMoon (BM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Aerochain (AERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetAces (ACES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 141,464,295 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is www.stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.