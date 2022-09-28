Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Down 37.8% in September

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Sunworks Trading Down 0.3 %
SUNW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 46,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.76. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sunworks
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.
