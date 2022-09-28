Susquehanna Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MU. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after buying an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

