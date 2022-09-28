Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Up 69.7% in September

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the August 31st total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SSREY stock remained flat at $18.32 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 139,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 88 to CHF 85 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

