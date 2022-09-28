Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

SNCRL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%.

