Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1,444.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00008184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance.

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

