Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 295.7 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TISCF remained flat at $30.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. Taisei has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

