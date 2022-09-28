Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 295.7 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TISCF remained flat at $30.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. Taisei has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.
About Taisei
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisei (TISCF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.