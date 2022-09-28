Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $6.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNEYF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.