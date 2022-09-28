Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 102 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 152.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.93.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

