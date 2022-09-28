Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 120 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.93 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.34. The company has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.65.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

