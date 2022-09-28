Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.65.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.