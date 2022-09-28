Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 310 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for 1.9% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 808.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

