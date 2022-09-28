Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SYK opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.05. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

