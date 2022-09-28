Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as low as C$1.43. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 665,748 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.35.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$443.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.