Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.10

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 8868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 4.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
