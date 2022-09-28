TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Up 138.5% in September

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

TCBC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139. TC Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

