TCW Group Inc. Cuts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,774 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $22,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $7,943,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $150.56 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.