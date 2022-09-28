TCW Group Inc. Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,571 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $141,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.59. 47,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,232. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.