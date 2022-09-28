TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,755 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $39,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.01. 219,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,669,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

