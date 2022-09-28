TCW Group Inc. Has $27.83 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Stock Up 1.8 %

Amgen stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.95. 35,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.