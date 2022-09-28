TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,549,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420,458 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of AES worth $53,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after buying an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after buying an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,717,000 after buying an additional 832,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after buying an additional 102,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.84. 172,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

