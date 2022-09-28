TCW Group Inc. Sells 19,875 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,875 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Ulta Beauty worth $97,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,743.2% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 19,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.27.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $11.11 on Wednesday, hitting $405.22. 23,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,197. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.07 and a 200-day moving average of $399.18.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.