TCW Group Inc. Sells 508,900 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508,900 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Flex worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth $185,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Flex by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 175,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Flex by 19.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Flex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,042,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,289,000 after buying an additional 498,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Flex Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Activity at Flex

FLEX stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 69,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,360. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.