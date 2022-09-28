TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,282 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

