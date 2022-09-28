Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given a C$60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) received a C$60.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. CSFB decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.96.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

TECK.B stock traded up C$1.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$41.23. 965,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,024. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$30.46 and a one year high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.89. The company has a market cap of C$21.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.03.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

