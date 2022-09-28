Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $202.68

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $202.68 and last traded at $203.52, with a volume of 5538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teleflex by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,946 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 484.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,074 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 487.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Teleflex by 141.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 170.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 159,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

