Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.54

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 361706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on TELNY. Barclays decreased their price target on Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HSBC cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Telenor ASA Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.42.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
