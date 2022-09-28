Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.30

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 33627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.78. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

