Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cheuvreux raised Tessenderlo Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Tessenderlo Group alerts:

Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance

TSDOF remained flat at 35.00 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 36.41. Tessenderlo Group has a fifty-two week low of 35.00 and a fifty-two week high of 35.00.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

Featured Stories

