Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cheuvreux raised Tessenderlo Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance
TSDOF remained flat at 35.00 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 36.41. Tessenderlo Group has a fifty-two week low of 35.00 and a fifty-two week high of 35.00.
About Tessenderlo Group
Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.
Featured Stories
