The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

CRTG stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. The Coretec Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

