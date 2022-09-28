The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $888,936. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

