The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

GGZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

