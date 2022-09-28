The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Up 290.0% in September

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

GLU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,385. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLU. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,741,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

