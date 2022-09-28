The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
The InterGroup Stock Performance
NASDAQ INTG remained flat at $51.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 920. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $114.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.98 and a beta of 0.53.
The InterGroup Company Profile
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
Featured Stories
