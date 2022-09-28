The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Short Interest Update

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Music Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Music Acquisition by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Music Acquisition by 19.8% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 67,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Music Acquisition by 114.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Music Acquisition by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Music Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TMAC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Music Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

About Music Acquisition

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

