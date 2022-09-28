The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) is Merlin Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Merlin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for 3.8% of Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. 39,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,678. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.