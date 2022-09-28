The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGNF remained flat at $45.03 during trading on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

