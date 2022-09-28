The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Williams Companies has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

