Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on THO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

NYSE THO traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Thor Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 133.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 97.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

