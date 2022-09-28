Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.53

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.53 and last traded at C$7.53, with a volume of 4263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.23 target price (down previously from C$10.46) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.65. The firm has a market cap of C$637.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 122.75, a current ratio of 125.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 140.82%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

