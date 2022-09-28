Toews Corp ADV Acquires Shares of 39,100 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. 24,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

