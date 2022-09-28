Toews Corp ADV Buys 3,400 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,558. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.88.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

