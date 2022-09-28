Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 12,800 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,515,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,855,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.70. 48,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

