Toews Corp ADV Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

