Toews Corp ADV Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 195.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 138,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,071. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

