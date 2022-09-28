Toews Corp ADV Has $1.15 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toews Corp ADV increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

GD traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.15. 7,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,509. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.15. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

