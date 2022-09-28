Toews Corp ADV Has $1.20 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Toews Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.89. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

