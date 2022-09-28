Toews Corp ADV Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.83. 11,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,467. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

